2020 Jeep Wrangler update adds AEB, ANCAP rating now 3 stars

Jeep has applied some updates to its Wrangler range to help improve safety. The changes see an increase in its ANCAP rating, jumping from just 1 star to a more reasonable 3-star safety rating.

Coinciding with the introduction of the MY2020 lineup, Jeep has applied autonomous emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring as standard for all models. These technologies help to improve the SUV’s ability to avoid and/or reduce the severity of an accident. Speaking about the update and the new safety rating, ANCAP CEO James Goodwin said:

“These upgrades are welcome, and I commend the local supplier for moving to provide Wrangler buyers in Australia and New Zealand with collision avoidance capability. While a 3-star rating is still somewhat shy of the expected 5 stars, all upgraded models now have the ability to detect and assist with avoiding a crash with another vehicle – both in lower and higher speed scenarios.”

Although autonomous emergency braking has been added, it isn’t set up to detect pedestrians or cyclists. Goodwin also points out that while the technology is a welcome addition, some of the structural deficiencies remain for the off-roader. Goodwin said:

“Consumers should be aware that the structural deficiencies we saw with the originally-tested model such as A-pillar and cross-facia beam failure, footwell intrusion, high seatbelt loads and excessive pedal movement have not been addressed and remain a risk for occupants.”

The new 3-star rating applies to all 2-door and 4-door models in Australia and New Zealand built from November 2019. Check out the video below showing ANCAP testing the new AEB system. Jeep is yet to announce official details of the MY2020 rollout, including any potential price changes.