BMW shows off M Performance parts that will be available for new M2

Ready for the all-new BMW M2 but not quite convinced on the styling? BMW’s M Performance division has unveiled a range of parts and accessories that will be available for the sports car, giving it a completely unique look and feel.

BMW M Performance parts are available for a range of current BMW models, and they can be optioned right from the dealership. These range of subtle trimming enhancements to complete aero kits and carbon fibre replacement components.

As is the case for the new BMW M2. M Performance is showing off the full potential with this showcase car. It features a variety of carbon fibre exterior parts and aero tweaks, including a deeper front spoiler and intake system, carbon side skirts, side mirrors, and then a carbon diffuser and lip spoiler at the back.

Buyers will also have the opportunity to upgrade to a titanium M Performance exhaust muffler system, offering a unique soundtrack and reduced weight (8kg) over the standard setup. It includes a valve mechanism so drivers can switch between quieter and louder modes.

To help improve agility, M Performance has come up with a sports suspension package in a coilover design. The setup offers adjustable ride height by up to 10mm, and BMW says the spring and damper combination has been tuned for the road and track.

Completing the exterior look is a set of 20-inch forged aluminium wheels, with 21-inch items on the back. These can be finished in M Frozen Gold Bronze or M Jet Black matt.

The interior isn’t left untouched. It can be enhanced with Alcantara trimmings, including for the optional knee pads. Carbon fibre is also spread throughout, or can be, with special M Sport seats featuring carbon backs.

BMW Australia has confirmed the new M2 will have its local launch in the first half of 2023. Prices start from $119,900 (excluding on-roads). As a reminder, the new model switches to BMW’s CLAR platform and comes powered by a version of the S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six from the M3/M4. It produces 338kW and 550Nm in the M2.