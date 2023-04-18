BMW i7 M70 xDrive revealed, becomes BMW’s most powerful EV

BMW has unveiled a new flagship 7 Series under the i7 range, called the i7 M70 xDrive. It comes in as the company’s most powerful fully electric vehicle it has ever offered.

The BMW i7 is essentially an electric 7 Series, sitting along side the combustion-engined models. In Australia it is currently offered in one form called the xDrive60. That will soon change thanks to this new variant.

Firstly, the power. It packs a 106kWh battery, just like the xDrive60, only the front and rear electric motors have been tweaked, with the rear motor developing 360kW and the front motor kicking out 190kW.

Combined, the system promises an unworldly 485kW and 1015Nm, or up to 1100Nm with the launch control engaged or the M Sport Boost button pressed. As you could imagine, it is bloody quick. Acceleration from 0-100km/h is claimed in 3.7 seconds.

That’s an incredible time for a massive luxury sedan like this. It becomes BMW’s most powerful electric vehicle, overtaking the iX M60 which develops 455kW.

Since this is a product of M Performance, the new variant offers other sporty details as well. Highlights include M-specific adaptive air suspension, M Sport brakes, Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering), and unique 21-inch M light-alloy wheels. The body is also equipped with bespoke aero features and trimmings.

In terms of the range and battery system, a full charge offers 560km of driving on the standard WLTP test cycle, and owners can recharge using the standard 22kW AC charger, or up to 195kW using a DC rapid charger.

The new model also debuts a MAX Range mode whereby the drive system, power level, and top speed are optimised or restricted to increase the range by 15-25 per cent. A specific range figure for complete MAX Range mode hasn’t been mentioned.

Despite being a performance-focused model, the i7 M70 is still a grand luxury limousine at heart. And so the interior is expectedly pampering, featuring the BMW Interaction Bar, Connoisseur Lounge with reclining rear seats, and the mega Theatre Screen and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system coming as standard.

It also comes with automatic opening and closing doors, BMW Digital Key Plus for remote control functions, and standard BMW crystal headlights with Iconic Glow as standard for Australia.

Speaking of which, BMW Australia has confirmed the new flagship model is on sale locally priced from $344,900 (excluding on-road costs). It’s due to arrive during the fourth quarter of 2023.