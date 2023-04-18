MG Cyberster roadster debuts at Auto Shanghai, confirmed for Australia

MG looks to be getting back to its two-seat sports car roots and will soon introduce a futuristic battery-electric roadster, named the Cyberster. It makes its official debut at the Auto Shanghai event this week.

MG hasn’t confirmed any powertrain details for the Cyberster, though the company says we can expect to see it hit the road in Europe in 2024. Timing of an Australian launch is yet to be confirmed, though the local arm has reportedly said that Australia will be receiving the Cyberster in due course.

The Cyberster’s styling package pays homage to the much-admired roadsters from MG’s rich heritage, though it has been dialled back a bit from the radical Cyberster concept that was unveiled in 2021. It promised range figures exceeding 800km and a sub 3.0-second 0-100km/h sprint.

The production version showcases a set of scissor doors and a folding fabric roof, with a sleek side profile and front fascia wearing a set of, what looks to be, Porsche-inspired LED headlights.

In terms of powertrains, MG is yet to confirm electric outputs, though reports have begun circulating citing government documents submitted in China that show a choice of single- (RWD) and dual-motor (AWD) setups.

The single motor reportedly produces 235kW of power, while the dual-motor Cyberster produces a combined 400kW from its front and rear electric motors. If those reports turn out to be true, the MG Cyberster will measure 4535mm long by 1913mm wide and 1329mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2690mm. We’ll report back when we’ve had more details confirmed by MG. MG UK’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said:

“This is the perfect time to introduce an MG that completely reconnects with our performance DNA and is designed to enthral the driver on every level. MG is set for an electric, sporting future and this is the perfect way to start celebrating our 100th anniversary.”

The MG Cyberster is set to go into production next year, with European arrival penned in for the northern summer (mid-year). It is then expected to arrive in Australia some time later that year.