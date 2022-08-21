Bentley announces Flying Spur Mulliner Blackline Specification

Bentley’s customers prefer the darker things in life by the look of it, with the company expanding its Blackline specification to the Flying Spur Mulliner after it went down as a sales hit for the Continental GT.

The Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner was first unveiled around 12 months ago. It has since been updated with the Blackline Specification package that throws out all the bright chrome highlights in favour of dark finishes, and a set of 22-inch wheels.

Bentley says the Blackline Specification is being rolled out to its flagship after one-in-five buyers snapped up the package for the Continental GT Mulliner.

There’s also two optional 22-inch Mulliner wheels on offer, one with a set of contrast pockets and the other featuring self-levelling badges with chrome rings.

The Flying Spur Mulliner receives a heap of special touches over the standard car, with a diamond front grille, bespoke wing vents and a jewel finish for the fuel and oil caps highlighting its uber-luxurious design.

Each car is hand-built by the Mulliner team, which sits as a separate division within Bentley that celebrates its heritage as the world’s oldest coachbuilder.

Inside, the Flying Spur with the Blackline package offers an interior design unchanged from the standard Mulliner, with an endless amount of colour options to suit buyers’ tastes, or the option of one of Bentley’s eight three-colour combinations.

Bentley says the Blackline Specification is available in V6 hybrid, V8 or W12 range-topper configuration.