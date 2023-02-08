Car News Electric Hyundai

Hyundai IONIQ 6 detailed for Australia, priced from $74,000

Hyundai Australia is getting ready to follow-up on its acclaimed IONIQ 5 later this month with the launch of the IONIQ 6 range. It will come in as the company’s second dedicated electric vehicle model in the showroom.

The IONIQ 6 will be offered to Australian buyers in a three-variant lineup, with the entry-level IONIQ 6 Dynamic featuring a single motor, rear-wheel drive setup while the mid-spec Techniq and flagship Epiq receive a dual motor configuration and AWD system.

Output for the Dynamiq’s rear wheels totals 168kW/350Nm from the rear-mounted e-motor, which is paired with a 77.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a claimed range of 614km. It is the longest range variant.

Stepping up to the Techniq and Epiq pairs a 74kW/255Nm e-motor at the front with a 165kW/350Nm rear-mounted motor, producing a combined 239kW/515Nm. This reduces the range potential to 519km from the same 77.4kWh pack. However, the AWD setup is set to offer much quicker acceleration times – local figures haven’t been mentioned.

Underneath, the IONIQ 6 is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform that you’ll find underpinning the IONIQ 5 crossover, which accommodates an 800-volt electric architecture that enables super-fast charging, with the IONIQ 6 also receiving a regenerative braking system for one-pedal driving.

Hyundai says a 10-80 per cent charge is possible in just 18 minutes, if you can get your hands on an 800-volt DC fast charger, with the IONIQ 6 retaining vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability to power external devices and tools.

On the technology front, the IONIQ 6 range debuts Hyundai’s over-the-air software updates and an updated SmartSense safety package atop a list of EV-specific Bluelink services from the company.

In terms of features, the entry-level model comes fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, projector LED headlights with LED taillights and daytime running lamps, a surround-view monitor, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display and a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, all paired with an eight-speaker BOSE sound system.

This is in addition to a full suite of safety gear including blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance, AEB with junction and evasive steering assist, rear-cross traffic alerts and more.

Stepping up to the IONIQ 6 Techniq adds a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped in 245/40 Pirelli P Zero tyres, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated relaxation seats, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats and some added storage under the bonnet.

Finally, the range-topping IONIQ 6 Epiq picks up a set of digital side mirrors, a high-efficiency heat pump for the HVAC system and a heater to help out with battery conditioning in cooler climates.

Hyundai is sticking by its eight-year, 160,000km warranty for the high-voltage components and battery pack, while the rest of the vehicle is covered by a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. The company says the IONIQ 6 will be making its way to dealerships this month. Prices start from the following (excluding on-roads):

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Dynamiq RWD: $74,000
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Techniq AWD: $83,500
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Epiq AWD: $88,000

