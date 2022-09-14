2023 Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition announced

Land Rover is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its iconic Defender nameplate with the release of a limited edition Defender, with just 75 set to arrive here in Australia.

It’s called the Defender 75th Limited Edition, and is available in Defender 90 P400 and 110 P400 configurations. Special touches include an all-new ‘Grashmere Green’ finish for the bodywork and 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as a unique set of ‘75 Years’ decals, silver bumpers and privacy glass.

Power remains supplied by a 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech, pushing out 294kW of power and 550Nm of torque, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the green finish extends to the dashboard’s powder-coated crossbar beam, with the seats upholstered in Resist Ebony and the centre console lined with Robustec; said to be the most ‘robust’ fabric available for the Defender.

Technology-wise, the limited-edition Defender is based on the high-spec HSE variant, meaning there’s a set of Matrix LED headlights, a 3D surround-view camera, an 11.4-inch infotainment system, head-up display and the latest iteration of JLR’s Terrain Response system fitted as standard.

The 75th Limited Edition Defender lineup also features a sliding panoramic sunroof, 14-way adjustable heated seats, a heated steering wheel and three-zone climate control.

JLR says that just 75 examples of its anniversary special will be imported into Australia, split into 25 Defender 90s and 50 examples of the Defender 110. First deliveries are set to arrive in April next year. Land Rover chief engineer, Stuart Frith, said:

“This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.”

Prices start from $152,077 for the 90, and from $156,157 for the 110 version (excluding on-road costs).