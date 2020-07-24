BMW reveals sinister X7 Dark Shadow special edition

July 24, 2020
BMW, Car News, SUV

Introducing the BMW X7 Dark Shadow edition. The fashionable darkened them seems a perfect fit for the massive and imposing SUV.

It’s a bit of a show piece for some new options that are being introduced from the BMW Individual collection. Chief among which is the Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, available exclusively on this X7. But BMW Individual will soon be offering a new Urban Green and Grigio Telesto metallic option for the X5 and X6.

The dark and stormy colour is paired with the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line trim, extending to the B- and C-pillars, and side mirrors. Black chrome finish is applied to the big kidney grilles at the front, the side air breathers, and the exhaust tip covers.

There’s also High Gloss Shadow Line finish for the roof rails, uniquely, and the X7 is given the full M Sport package for that sporty and sinister look. This is complemented by huge 22-inch M light alloy wheels in V-spoke design, coated in Jet Black matt.

Passengers are treated to a number of exclusive touches as well. There’s a full BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in unique Night Blue and black theme, with BMW Individual’s Night Blue roof liner with Alcantara. Night Blue Nappa leather is used to trim the top section of the instrument cluster and door armrests.

Finishing it all off is black Merino leather for the front backrests, with Fineline Black highlights around the cabin along with aluminium inlays for some contrast. The centre console also features BMW Individual piano black and it includes a special edition logo.

BMW is planning to build just 500 examples of the X7 Dark Shadow edition. Production will commence at the Spartanburg facility in the USA from August. This will coincide with the availability of the new BMW Individual line options for the X5 and X6.

Tags

Related Articles

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition announcedBMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition announced June 22, 2020
2020 Aston Martin DB11 Shadow Edition announced2020 Aston Martin DB11 Shadow Edition announced March 13, 2020
BMW M8 Competition on sale in Australia Q1, 2020BMW M8 Competition on sale in Australia Q1, 2020 October 31, 2019
2020 Lexus IS 300 / IS 350 Black Line edition announced for Australia2020 Lexus IS 300 / IS 350 Black Line edition announced for Australia March 6, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive