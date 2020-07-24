BMW reveals sinister X7 Dark Shadow special edition

Introducing the BMW X7 Dark Shadow edition. The fashionable darkened them seems a perfect fit for the massive and imposing SUV.

It’s a bit of a show piece for some new options that are being introduced from the BMW Individual collection. Chief among which is the Frozen Arctic Grey metallic, available exclusively on this X7. But BMW Individual will soon be offering a new Urban Green and Grigio Telesto metallic option for the X5 and X6.

The dark and stormy colour is paired with the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line trim, extending to the B- and C-pillars, and side mirrors. Black chrome finish is applied to the big kidney grilles at the front, the side air breathers, and the exhaust tip covers.

There’s also High Gloss Shadow Line finish for the roof rails, uniquely, and the X7 is given the full M Sport package for that sporty and sinister look. This is complemented by huge 22-inch M light alloy wheels in V-spoke design, coated in Jet Black matt.

Passengers are treated to a number of exclusive touches as well. There’s a full BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in unique Night Blue and black theme, with BMW Individual’s Night Blue roof liner with Alcantara. Night Blue Nappa leather is used to trim the top section of the instrument cluster and door armrests.

Finishing it all off is black Merino leather for the front backrests, with Fineline Black highlights around the cabin along with aluminium inlays for some contrast. The centre console also features BMW Individual piano black and it includes a special edition logo.

BMW is planning to build just 500 examples of the X7 Dark Shadow edition. Production will commence at the Spartanburg facility in the USA from August. This will coincide with the availability of the new BMW Individual line options for the X5 and X6.