Aston Martin Valhalla unveiled, swaps V6TT for AMG V8TT

July 16, 2021
Aston Martin, Car News, Hybrid

Aston Martin has raised the curtain on its upcoming hybrid supercar, the Valhalla, ahead of market entry in 2023. Instead of featuring a brand-new twin-turbo V6 as previously revealed, the company decided to leverage on its partnership with Mercedes-AMG and adopt one of its V8s it prepared earlier.

The Valhalla receives a number of super special touches courtesy of the company’s F1 division, with a full carbon fibre monocoque tub brought over from the concept. Inboard mounted springs and dampers help to reduce unsprung weight for the most aggressive handling possible, with a multilink design over the rear with variable spring rates and adaptive dampers for comfort on the road and maximum stiffness on the track.

As a result of lightness measures, the Valhalla tips the scales at 1550kg and has an F1-designed aerodynamic package that provides 600kg of downforce at speeds above 240km/h. The Valhalla rides on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the back, wrapped in bespoke Michelin tyres designed for the car, with braking power supplied by high performance carbon ceramic anchors.

Aston Martin has swapped out the concept’s V6 powertrain, replacing it with an Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. It’s understood the V6 would not have met Euro 7 emissions standards and would have cost too much to further develop. Additional power is then supplied by a pair of electric motors. The Valhalla can travel up to 130km/h on electric power alone in EV mode, with an EV-only range of 15km. It can also be recharged via a plug, making it the first plug-in hybrid Aston Martin road car.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Total output stands at 699kW (950PS) and 1000Nm, with the V8 unit pushing out 552kW alone. A pair of electric motors sit over each axle, providing 150kW. Power from the V8 unit is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, paired with a limited-slip differential, while power from the front-mounted electric motor provides the Valhalla with all-wheel drive grip.

Aston Martin says the Valhalla can scream from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds, and has no problem reaching a top speed of 330km/h. The company is eyeing off a Nurburgring lap time of around 6:30, which would make it the fastest production car to ever lap the Nordschliefe, by more than 14 seconds.

Aston says the Valhalla will be made available in both left- and right-hand drive, with a performance-focused cockpit reminiscent of an F1 car, with raised footwells and sport seats fixed to the chassis. It will come packaged with a touch-screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual zone air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control and active safety technologies.

While we don’t know just yet how Aston Martin plans on pricing the Valhalla, considering just 500 units are expected to be produced, expect to see a price tag with more than just a handful of zeros. The first production units are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2023.

Tags

Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%
Mercedes-Benz to increase Aston Martin stake to 20%
Video: Second trailer for 'No Time To Die' 007 film released
Video: Second trailer for 'No Time To Die' 007 film released
DBR1 pack announced for 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster
DBR1 pack announced for 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster
More powerful Aston Martin 'DBX S' coming, plug-in hybrid confirmed
More powerful Aston Martin 'DBX S' coming, plug-in hybrid confirmed

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.