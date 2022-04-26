Alfa Romeo now provides 5-year warranty on new vehicles in Australia

In a pretty big move Alfa Romeo Australia has announced it is now providing a standard five-year factory warranty on its new vehicles, while also extending its free roadside assistance package from three to five years.

Alfa Romeo is yet another premium brand in Australia to step up to a five-year warranty plan, following Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Audi. Genesis has been offering five years coverage since it launched in 2019, before this new benchmark began to roll out about 12 months ago for premium brands.

The new coverage is effective from April 22, covering all new Alfa Romeo vehicles for five years and unlimited kilometres in that period. This is up from the previous three-year, 150,000km standard coverage. It’s all part of the brand’s ‘Head and Heart’ initiative.

Buyers receive additional peace of mind with five years free roadside assistance as well (transferrable if the vehicle is sold), up from three years. Speaking about the new coverage, Stephen Lester, director, after sales and customer experience at Alfa Romeo Australia, said:

Out of the main premium brands, it’s now just down to BMW to step up. It offers three years, regardless of kilometres, with three years roadside assistance. Porsche and some other more niche auto brands continue with three years as well.