Audi Australia announces 5-year warranty for all showroom models

Audi Australia has become the next premium auto brand to offer a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty for its complete new-vehicle range.

Pretty much all non-premium car brands now offer five years coverage (at minimum) for their new vehicles, and over the past year or so many premium brands have jumped on board as well including Jaguar Land Rover.

Audi says it has listened to its customers and has decided to provide five years as a permanent setup. It applies to all models delivered from 2022, including the sporty S, performance RS, and even the e-tron fully electric models. Paul Sansom, director of Audi Australia, said:

“There are many aspects of Audi ownership that delight our customers, but we understand that the reassurance of a five-year warranty is very highly regarded. We are pleased to provide this valuable peace-of-mind for our customers.”

The coverage is provided for unlimited kilometres within the five-year period, and is in addition to Audi’s 12-year manufacturer warranty for bodywork corrosion. Customers are also treated to five-year service plans across the range, with servicing scheduled every 12 months or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

Now it’s just down to BMW to offer a similar arrangement out of the big three luxury German car brands, with Mercedes-Benz already offering five years. Porsche remains on a three-year plan, although it is more of a higher-end sports car manufacturer, and Alfa Romeo is still on three years.