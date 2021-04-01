Jaguar Land Rover announces 5-year warranty in Australia

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in Australia has made a revision to its warranty plan, extending the coverage for new vehicles to a 5-year, unlimited kilometre program.

That extension adds two years and unlimited kilometres to Jaguar Land Rover’s previous warranty offer of three-years, 100,000km. The additional two years of warranty coverage applies to any new Jaguar or Land Rover model sold in Australia from April 1, 2021.

JLR says the five-year, 200,000 kilometre warranty on its I-PACE will be extended to an unlimited coverage as well, while the eight-year, 160,000km warranty on its BEV battery pack will remain in place. JLR managing director in Australia, Mark Cameron, said:

“This warranty revision is an important change, one we see as a key progression for the Land Rover brand in Australia and one that is permanent. We have worked extremely hard at developing the extended warranty for the Australian market and I believe the increased length of the warranty period, plus unlimited kilometres, will deliver an even more enjoyable ownership experience for Land Rover buyers.”

The company says that after a number of select marketing campaigns, JLR believed applying five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranties across the range was the right decision for the brand.

The final deal-sweetener on offer from JLR is a six-year warranty covering any corrosion of the vehicle’s panels. It does not include the wheels or attachments such as trims, bumpers, mouldings, or hinges.

Aside from Genesis, Jaguar Land Rover is one of the only premium brands to offer five years coverage in Australia. This is now the standard for non-premium brands, however, other premium brands stick with the usual three-year/100,000km setup.