For Sale: 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 ‘Eleanor’ replica

November 25, 2020
Cool Finds, Ford, Interest, V8

If you’ve always wanted a rolling homage to the Gone in Sixty Seconds film, then you are in luck. A stunningly faithful replica of the 1968 Ford Shelby GT500 ‘Eleanor’ Mustang is listed for auction on Lloyds Online, standing at $87,000 at time of writing. As one of the most iconic movie cars of all time, one would expect it to end comfortably in six-digit territory.

The 1968 model is equipped with the 7.0-litre, or 428cu Cobra Jet V8 engine, which made an astonishing 324kW in its day in road trim. This particular example has been treated to a full engine rebuild, including a fully balanced rotating assembly, comp-spec camshaft, unleaded-friendly valve seats and performance headers.

Drivetrain highlights include a four-wheel disc brake conversion, limited-slip differential in a nine-inch diff housing, custom tail shaft and new clutch. A five-speed manual gearbox is listed, which no doubt comes from a later model car. The stylish wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber, which should ensure outstanding roadholding.

Body restoration was carried out by Hills & Co in Taree, NSW in 2010, with over 500 hours of painstaking labour put into making this vehicle immaculate.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“Eleanor” reached iconic status after the first Gone in 60 Seconds film in 1974. The vehicle used in that film is based on a 1971 Mustang Sportsroof. The film was remade in 2000, starring Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning an Eleanor-style Mustang, this could be your chance. What do you think of this example? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. And head over to Lloyds Online for to keep an eye on the auction. It ends on Saturday.

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 priced from $83,365 in Australia2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 priced from $83,365 in Australia October 23, 2020
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 confirmed, "most track-ready 5.0L"2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 confirmed, "most track-ready 5.0L" May 30, 2020
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, revives iconic name2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 revealed, revives iconic name June 17, 2020
Video: 2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – Four-minute Fang (POV)Video: 2020 Ford Mustang R-SPEC – Four-minute Fang (POV) September 30, 2020

Mitchell Jones

Mitchell is a contributing journalist at PerformanceDrive. He has been a passionate petrol-head from a very young age. He is excited by the future of the industry, and considers himself as a bit of a fanatic when it comes to the technical aspects of cars. He is also fascinated by new cars that are popping up in developing markets.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.