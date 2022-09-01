Hyundai IONIQ 5 N spotted at Nurburgring, looks very quick (video)

With excitement for Hyundai’s first-ever all-electric member of its N performance sub-brand building, the company has been spotted testing its upcoming IONIQ 5 N at the Nurburgring.

Back in July Hyundai confirmed the arrival of a high-performance IONIQ 5 N for the global market sometime in 2023, but since then, we’ve heard – and seen – very little of its development.

Now though, the IONIQ 5 N has been snapped by Autoevolution’s cameras on the Nurburgring wearing heavy camouflage and screeching its tyres around the famous German circuit.

While we can’t make out too much in the video, we can see that the IONIQ 5 is sporting a redesigned front fascia with a revised grille and larger splitter, with the rear end adopting the same pixelated taillights as the regular model and a small spoiler.

While it remains speculation at this point, it’s likely the IONIQ 5 N will adopt the same dual-motor powertrain as its twin-under-the-skin, the flagship Kia EV6 GT, which was put through the same torture test at the Nurburgring earlier this year.

The EV6 GT’s dual-motor setup produces 430kW and 740Nm, with a target 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.5 seconds.

Power is supplied by the same 77.4kWh battery pack that you’ll find in the existing EV6 GT-Line that offers 484km of range, rising to 528km in the rear-wheel drive EV6 Air. The 800-volt architecture allows up to 350kW fast-charging.

Hyundai is yet to give us an indication as to when we can expect to see the IONIQ 5 N make its official debut, but we know that it is set to enter production and make it ways to Australian dealerships sometime in 2023.