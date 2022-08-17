650kW Polestar O2 electric roadster confirmed for production, called the 6

Electric vehicle specialist owned by Volvo, Polestar, has confirmed that its radical O2 roadster concept is set to enter production in 2026 under the name Polestar 6.

The O2 concept was initially revealed back in March, showcasing a sleek and stylish roadster theme with a chassis constructed from different grades of aluminium that makes recycling a more straightforward process, and an interior featuring recycled polyester.

At that time, though, Polestar didn’t offer up any of the goods in terms of powertrain specs, nor did it outline any plans for the concept to become a production vehicle.

Now, the company has confirmed that its production-spec Polestar 6 will come powered by a dual-motor system pushing out 650kW of power and 900Nm of torque, with the aim of a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.2 seconds.

The first units are now available for pre-order as the ‘Polestar 6 LA Concept Edition’, capped to just 500 units. The company says that more technical details and specifications for the Polestar 6 will be confirmed closer to its official launch forecasted for 2026. Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, said:

“With overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality. Polestar 6 is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and a thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Polestar says that any interested customers can now reserve a build slot from today, ensuring they get their hands on a Polestar 6 as early as possible.