254kW turbo inline-6 engine confirmed for Mazda CX-90, most powerful yet

Mazda is drumming up excitement for the launch of its brand-new flagship SUV, the CX-90, confirming its inline-six-cylinder powertrain will take the cake for the company’s most powerful production car we’ve seen yet.

When it arrives in Australia later this year, the CX-90 will sit above the CX-9 as the largest and most premium SUV offering in Mazda’s stables (and probably the most expensive model), and is set to officially break the veil in a world premiere event on February 1.

While the full list of powertrains available for the CX-90 is yet to be confirmed, Mazda has said that a retuned version of its new 3.3-litre turbo-petrol inline-six mild-hybrid engine, that first made its appearance in the CX-60, will make it Mazda’s most powerful production car yet.

Mazda’s tune for the inline-six brings power up to 254kW between 2000-4500rpm, and 500Nm of torque between 2000-4500rpm. This marks a 22 per cent (45kW) increase over the CX-60’s 209kW/450Nm output, with the mild-hybrid system helping to improve fuel economy figures.

While it remains unconfirmed, the CX-90 is likely going to gain the CX-60’s powertrain list, which includes a 3.3-litre inline-six turbo-diesel variant producing 187kW/550Nm, and potentially Mazda’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid that kicks out 241kW/500Nm.

Mazda says that the CX-90 will pick up the kinematic posture control (KPC) system that first debuted on the MX-5 as a standard feature, while Mazda’s large platform comes packaged with a rear-biased all-wheel drive layout.

Other than that, Mazda wants to keep us on our toes until the official debut of the CX-90 in February.