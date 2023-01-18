Car News Mazda SUV Turbo

254kW turbo inline-6 engine confirmed for Mazda CX-90, most powerful yet

Alexi Falson

Mazda is drumming up excitement for the launch of its brand-new flagship SUV, the CX-90, confirming its inline-six-cylinder powertrain will take the cake for the company’s most powerful production car we’ve seen yet.

When it arrives in Australia later this year, the CX-90 will sit above the CX-9 as the largest and most premium SUV offering in Mazda’s stables (and probably the most expensive model), and is set to officially break the veil in a world premiere event on February 1.

While the full list of powertrains available for the CX-90 is yet to be confirmed, Mazda has said that a retuned version of its new 3.3-litre turbo-petrol inline-six mild-hybrid engine, that first made its appearance in the CX-60, will make it Mazda’s most powerful production car yet.

Mazda’s tune for the inline-six brings power up to 254kW between 2000-4500rpm, and 500Nm of torque between 2000-4500rpm. This marks a 22 per cent (45kW) increase over the CX-60’s 209kW/450Nm output, with the mild-hybrid system helping to improve fuel economy figures.

While it remains unconfirmed, the CX-90 is likely going to gain the CX-60’s powertrain list, which includes a 3.3-litre inline-six turbo-diesel variant producing 187kW/550Nm, and potentially Mazda’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid that kicks out 241kW/500Nm.

Mazda says that the CX-90 will pick up the kinematic posture control (KPC) system that first debuted on the MX-5 as a standard feature, while Mazda’s large platform comes packaged with a rear-biased all-wheel drive layout.

Other than that, Mazda wants to keep us on our toes until the official debut of the CX-90 in February.

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

In

More Stories