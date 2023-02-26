2025 Porsche Boxster ‘983’ prototype spied with full electric power (video)

A prototype version of the next-gen Porsche Boxster ‘983’ has been spotted testing in the freezing conditions of the Arctic Circle, featuring a fully electric powertrain.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has previously suggested the next-gen 718 Cayman and Boxster could switch to full electric power. But now we see (and hear) physical evidence that such models are not far away.

The finer details are still very hazy at this stage, with some reports suggesting the new EV won’t be based on any existing platform. Instead, Porsche is set to build the new model from the ground up.

In saying that, Porsche is planning to introduce the next-gen Macan as a fully electric model. We suspect some components will be shared across with the Boxster, particularly driveline gear and battery technology.

As with any electric vehicle, there is a possibility of big horsepower. And so we wouldn’t be surprised if the 2025 Boxster EV comes in as the most powerful version in the nameplate’s history. We already saw some evidence of this with the Mission R concept car, featuring an 800kW electric motor system.

Of course, being a Porsche, outright balance and driver enjoyment is going to be the top priority, so rear-wheel drive is likely to be the main configuration with a chance for dual-motor all-wheel drive further down the line.

Will there be a combustion engine option at all? We don’t know for sure and Porsche hasn’t officially confirmed. What we do know is the Porsche DNA will continue. In 2021, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said:

“We have options to introduce a hybrid for the 911, so there is a future for combustion. But drivers who have driven an EV are convinced by it. We have lots of ideas for future electric cars. They will be 100 per cent Porsche, and more.”

Click play below to check out the fully electric Boxster prototype in action, thanks to YouTube channel CarSpyMedia. It’s interesting to hear that peculiar EV sound being emitted from the iconic roadster.