Suzuki Sells Out of 500 Jimny Allocations in just Five Hours

Just a week after announcing order books would be opened up for 500 examples of the Suzuki Jimny here in Australia, the company says that enthusiastic buyers snapped them up in less than five hours.

The company announced on the 11th of September that 500 Jimny automatic three-door variants would be up for sale from midday, yesterday, with Suzuki stating that each and every unit was gobbled up before the close of business.

The news comes as waitlists for the Jimny stretch out to in excess of six months here in Australia.

The company says that Jimny enthusiasts swamped dealerships yesterday, with “Metro dealers writing over 40x orders” for the Jimny.

There was another 34 orders for the three-door Jimny manual, while 62 buyers got their order in for the Jimny five-door in a pre-sale.

Suzuki says it has received more than 1500 orders for the long-wheelbase Jimny five-door, which is set to arrive here in Australia in the first quarter of 2024.

“We always knew Jimny had a special place in the hearts of our customers, but taking orders for almost 600 units in just under 5 hours is pretty cool,” says Suzuki’s Aussie GM, Michael Pachota.

“This demand reaffirms the Jimny’s iconic status in the world of ‘go anywhere 4x4s.”

“We are so proud to see the passion and loyalty of our customers, and we will continue to strive for excellence in delivering what they want with the constant pursuit of incremental supply in 2024,” Pachota concluded.