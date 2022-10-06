2023 (MY23) update for Mitsubishi Triton adding Sport Edition

Some updates are on the way for the Mitsubishi Triton for MY23, or model year 2023, with a Sport Edition set to return to the lineup following earlier editions. Some other technical and trim changes are also being introduced.

According to information and images sent to our inbox, the 2023 Triton Sport Edition will be based on the GLS trim level with the automatic transmission. It adds unique exterior highlights including a black front grille, side mirrors and door handles, special decals for the body, and a red front skid plate and matching garnishes on the side steps and rear bumper bar. There’s also a set of black 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, passengers are greeted with bespoke black leather seat trim with red stitching, with a power adjustment system for the driver, heated front seats, a leather-look dash panel insert, and an updated SDA1 (Smartphone Display Audio) touch-screen measuring 7.0 inches.

As far as we know, just 400 examples of the Sport Edition will be available, and in Black Mica or White Diamond exterior colours only. Production is set to commence in October with deliveries starting in November.

In other areas of the range, Mitsubishi Australia is set to drop the 4×2 single-cab petrol model, while the MiDisplay touch-screen unit is being replaced by the ‘SDA1’ 7.0-inch system in the GLX-R and GLS, featuring a HDMI port and two USB ports.

Other minor changes include black side steps for all cab-chassis and pick-up variants, and revised side pole impact protection to conform with ADR 85/00 standards.

The MY23 Triton range will continue with GLX, GLX+, GLX-R, GLS, and GSR grades, available in single-, club-, and double-cab formats, depending on the trim level. Power continues to come from a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder, producing 133kW and 430Nm, on most variants.

There’s also a Deluxe option for the GLS featuring heated seats and a surround-view parking camera, as well as a Tan Orange Interior option for the GLS featuring, you guessed it, a tan orange leather interior trim.

Prices are yet to be officially announced, but production is set to commence in October with deliveries starting in November.