2024 Tesla Model 3 Receives Range Increases, New Suspension & Fresh Styling

Tesla has given the MY24 Model 3 its first major overhaul since its 2017 launch, with the company unveiling an overhauled Model 3 for the Chinese market ahead of a global launch next year.

While a number of leaks jumped the gun on Tesla’s revised styling package and upgraded hardware for the Model 3, Telsa has officially lifted the veil on its updated sedan at the Munich Motor Show overnight.

In terms of the styling package, the Model 3’s outline hasn’t changed dramatically, though the front end receives a much more sleek and aggressive fascia with a slim set of headlights inspired by the long-awaited Roadster and some added curves on the front bumper.

At the rear, the Model 3’s styling package has been updated with a set of C-shaped tail lights and a redesigned bumper which are said to drop the coefficient of drag from 0.23 down to 0.219.

Proportions of the MY24 Model 3 remain relatively the same, measuring 4720mm long, 1441mm high and offering ground clearance figures of 140mm.

Underneath, the Model 3 has received a brand new set of springs and dampers, as well as revised mountings to the subframe, alongside some noticeable range upgrades.

Tesla says that its entry-level RWD Model 3 riding on 18-inch wheels now offers a 22km range premium over its predecessor, with WLTP range figures of 513km, increasing to 629km in the Model 3 Long Range; a 27km increase over the previous model.

0-100km/h times for the Model 3 RWD stand at 6.1 seconds, dropping to 4.4 seconds in the Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range.

Inside, there’s a refreshed interior layout featuring a horizontal-mounted 15.4-inch infotainment display, as well as a new 8.0-inch display for climate and infotainment inputs, while the dashboard now wraps its way around to the doors.

The steering wheel has also picked up controls for the indicators, eliminating any wheel-mounted stalks that mirror the design of the latest Model X and Model S.

The company also says that sound insulation has been upgraded inside the latest Model 3, which cuts outside noise by a claimed 30 per cent.

Tesla is yet to confirm any pricing details for the Model 3 here in Australia, though says it will go on sale in Germany in October with a list price of 42,990 euros, around $71,836 with today’s exchange rate.

The company will update us ahead of its official launch, likely sometime in early to mid-2024, depending on how it keeps up with production rates.