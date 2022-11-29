Audi adds ‘Performance’ upgrade to 2023 RS 6 Avant & RS 7

Audi has announced that its almighty RS 6 and RS 7 performance sedan and wagon flagships will gain some added power, sharper handling and some interior upgrades with the introduction of the Performance variant.

Headlining the upgrades for the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance are an updated 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that now produces 463kW/850Nm, which marks a 22kW and 50Nm increase over the standard powertrain with the help of a pair of larger turbos with added boost pressure.

Thanks to some weight-saving measures, the RS 6 Performance now tips the scales at 2090kg while the RS 7 Sportback Performance weighs in at 2065kg, which shaves two-tenths off its 0-100km/h time to just 3.4 seconds.

To match the power increase, Audi has fitted both with a faster eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as a new self-locking mechanical centre differential that throws power to the front and rear in a 40:60 split, but it can handle up to 70 per cent for the front axle and up to 85 per cent for the rear.

Both come riding on a set of 21-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped in 275/35 rubber, with the option of a set of 22-inch lightweight wheels that are 20kg lighter than the aluminium pieces, and come wrapped in Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres measuring 285/30.

Opting for Audi’s RS Dynamic Package Plus adds a set of 440mm front and 370mm rear carbon ceramic discs which are 34kg lighter than the standard steel brakes, with three colour options for the calipers.

On that note, Audi says the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Performance variants will be available in a choice of 16 colour finishes, with metallic and matte Ascari Blue and Dew Silver headlining the release, and matte grey finishes to separate the performance variants from their base model siblings.

Inside, the cabins receive a heap of special touches including blue contrast stitching being added to the existing grey and red options, an Alcantara-lined steering wheel, microfibre centre console and gear lever.

Audi is yet to confirm whether or not the Australian market will be receiving the two performance variants, but says that in Europe, the new models will be priced from 135,000 euros, with the order books opening up on December 8. We’ll keep you updated with any Australian information.