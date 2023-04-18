2024 Lexus LM luxury MPV unveiled at Auto Shanghai, confirmed for Australia

Lexus has unveiled the 2024 LM luxury MPV at the Auto Shanghai event that kicks off this week in China. It boasts an impressive 2.4 turbo hybrid powertrain, as well as all-new levels of VIP motoring.

The LM is the latest of Lexus’s L-series flagships, designed to give those seated in the rear an equal slice of the luxury on offer. The 2024 model showcases a sharp new look which follows a design theme that Lexus calls ‘Dignified Elegance’. In describing the design, Lexus says it combines an expressive and sophisticated theme befitting a flagship MPV with a spacious and comfortable interior.

Power comes from either a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder hybrid, for the three-row seat models, while, impressively, Lexus is also utilising its new 2.4-litre turbo-petrol hybrid for the flagship, first seen in the RX 500h. Output figures haven’t been confirmed for the LM 500h, but speaking of the 2.4 turbo hybrid, Lexus says it is “similar to the newly launched RX 500h F Sport Performance” SUV. The SUV develops a combined 273kW.

On the inside, passengers are greeted with an expansive room of comfort and luxury. Customers will be able to select between four-, six- and seven-seat configurations, with the four-seat layout accommodating a huge entertainment screen. Lexus has amped up the attention to detail too, reducing NVH levels across the board, while the second row of seats are given two types of shock-absorbing material to “gently envelop and support occupants” whether moving or stationary. Lexus said:

“Regardless of rear-seat layout, the new LM aims to provide occupants with the same comfort found in a first-class airline suite, with climate control, seating, audio, lighting and other parameters controlled though a detachable touch-type multi-operation controller. Two multi-operation panels are available on the console armrests of the second-row seats to allow occupants to individually control their preferred settings.”

In spite of its obscurity in western markets, the Lexus LM has been on sale in select markets like China since 2020. The outgoing Lexus LM people-mover is based on the Toyota Alphard. However, today, Lexus Australia confirmed this new model will be offered locally. Lexus Australia chief executive John Pappas said:

“The all-new LM creates a dignified, elegant and whisper-quiet cabin, with the ability for rear passengers to relax or conduct business in luxurious comfort. Combined with the choice of two hybrid powertrains and a full suite of active safety technologies, the all-new LM will be sure to delight customers who demand the ultimate comfort and convenience of a personal luxury suite.”

The completely redesigned model will be launched in 60 global markets, in fact, with Australian timing and specifications to be confirmed in due course.