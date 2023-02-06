2023 Lexus RX prices and lineup confirmed for Australia

Lexus has lifted the lid on specification and pricing details for its all-new 2o23 RX SUV lineup for Australia, with the range kicking off from $87,500 for the entry-level 350h and stretching out to $126,000 for the flagship RX 500h F Sport Performance.

The range has gained a fairly significant styling update, with the package sharpened up for the modern age while retaining a familiar silhouette. All switch to the latest TNGA-K platform, and come with bi-LED headlights (at minimum), with the F Sport grades adding a sporty aero package and unique alloy wheels.

Under the bonnet, Lexus is offering three powertrains for the 2023 RX range, with the entry-level 350h receiving a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid unit producing 184kW via a front-wheel drive setup as standard. Stepping up to the RX 350 F Sport adds a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out 205kW/430Nm to all fours via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The final powertrain option comes in the form of the 500h F Sport Performance, which produces a healthy 273kW of combined power from the 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder and hybrid electric assist system. This is sent through an all-wheel drive system and six-speed automatic transmission.

The range-topping RX 500h F Sport Performance becomes Lexus’s most powerful RX ever, and gains upgrades for the steering rack, brakes and handling package over the rest of the range, including, for the first time, Dynamic rear-wheel steering.

The entry-level RX 350h comes with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery with heated front seats, a powered tailgate, adaptive cruise control and a 14-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired with a 12-speaker Panasonic sound system. Lexus’s Enhancement package adds leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, head-up display, wireless smartphone charging, and an upgraded instrument cluster.

The RX 350 F Sport picks up a set of 21-inch alloys, an F Sport styling upgrade, adaptive suspension system, surround-view camera, heated and ventilated sport seats, aluminium pedals, and F Sport interior upgrades such as a leather steering wheel and F Sport instrument cluster.

The RX 350 or 350h with the Sports Luxury pack comes fitted with unique 21-inch alloys, adaptive suspension, a surround-view camera, heated and ventilated rear seats and a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Finally, the range-topping RX500h F Sport Performance comes riding on 21-inch alloys with upgraded aluminium monobloc brake calipers, active sound control, atop the features mentioned in the enhancement packs above.

Full pricing for the RX range, including the enhancement package options, can be found below (excludes on-road costs). Showroom entry is set to commence in the first quarter of this year.