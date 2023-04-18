2024 Porsche Cayenne unveiled, details confirmed for Australia

Porsche has taken the wraps off the major facelift, 2024 Cayenne SUV range, introducing styling tweaks, a completely new interior, with the lineup gaining a series of power upgrades and added range for the plug-in hybrid variant.

On the styling front, Porsche has stuck with its evolutionary approach with the latest Cayenne, which features a sharper bonnet accompanied by updated matrix LED headlights, more aggressive front arches and a set of three-dimensional taillights. Overall, the package has been modernised while staying true to the silhouette of previous-generation Cayennes.

Some of the major overhauls have been reserved for the interior, with the 2024 Cayenne receiving Porsche’s all-new Driver Experience digital cockpit and a redesigned cabin that has seen many of the buttons and even the gear selector relocated to the steering wheel and dashboard.

Climate buttons have made their way south, sitting where you’d typically find the gear lever, which has opened up some added storage options around the centre console.

The driver picks up a curved 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster while a 12.3-inch infotainment system powered by Porsche’s PCM takes control of the multimedia side of things, while Porsche even offers an optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger.

Kicking off the Cayenne range, the entry-level model (available in wagon and coupe), is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 producing 260kW/500Nm, which is 10kW/50Nm more than the outgoing base model.

The 3.0-litre V6 is also at the heart of the Cayenne E-Hybrid that has seen power from the e-motor rise by 30kW to a total of 130kW, with combined outputs standing at 346kW. The Cayenne E-Hybrid’s battery pack has also been beefed-up from 17.9kWh to 25.9kWh, and fitted with a new 11kW onboard charger.

Interestingly, Porsche has thrown out the V6 for the Cayenne S in favour of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which kicks up 349kW/600Nm, marking a 25kW/50Nm increase over the outgoing model and a rapid 0-100km/h run in 4.7 seconds.

Finally, the range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT has seen outputs rise even further from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which now produces 14kW more than the predecessor, for a total of 485kW, and offers a radical 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

Underneath, the Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid have picked up Porsche’s active suspension management (PASM) as standard, which has been revised with new shock absorbers, with the option of Porsche’s two-chamber adaptive air suspension system.

Porsche is packaging Australian-bound Cayenne variants with a surround-view monitor with active parking support as standard, while the Cayenne S picks up ventilated front seats and the Turbo GT receives soft-close doors.

Porsche Australia says orders are now open for the latest 2024 Cayenne range, with the first deliveries expected to take place in the third quarter of this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

Cayenne: $140,200

Cayenne Coupe: $148,200

Cayenne E-Hybrid: $155,900

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe: $161,600

Cayenne S: $181,00

Cayenne S Coupe: $190,000

Cayenne Turbo GT: $366,200