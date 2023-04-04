2024 BMW M5 spotted at Nurburgring, shows effortless hybrid power (video)

BMW has been spotted testing a prototype version of the 2024 M5 in prototype form out on the Nurburgring, and despite seeming quiet the performance looks incredibly relentless on track.

We can expect next-level performance with the 2024 M5 as it switches from a twin-turbo V8 to a twin-turbo V8 that’s boosted by electric hybrid power. Yep, it’ll be the first hybrid M5, and second-ever hybrid BMW M car behind the XM extreme SUV.

As such, the new M5 is expected to feature a very similar powertrain to the XM SUV. In that you’ll find a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 (S68 engine) paired with a 145kW electric motor. Combined, the system produces 480kW and 800Nm.

On top of that, there’s also a ‘Label Red’ edition coming that turns up the heat with 550kW and 1000Nm. We suspect these outputs will carry over, if slightly altered, for both the M5 and M5 Competition, respectively. With the electric motor and batteries, however, the weight is likely to be significant and higher than any previous M5.

In prototype form the car definitely seems very quiet. However, there could be a number of reasons for this. Firstly, the driver might be testing in the ‘comfort’ driving mode. Secondly, there are sound restrictions on the circuit, especially during different parts of the day. In that case the prototype could be fitted with a conservative exhaust just for testing purposes.

Either way the car looks extremely quick, especially escaping from corners. It appears to build speed rapidly and effortlessly, no doubt thanks the instant response from the electric side. The fact the driver is wearing a helmet also suggests the car is hitting some impressive speeds.

BMW has confirmed it is planning to unveil the next-gen 5 Series in October. It will debut a new i5 fully electric version for the first time as well. We suspect the new M5 will probably be uncovered at a similar time. Click play on the video below, provided by Carspotter Jeroen, for a preview.