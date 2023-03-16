Next-gen 2024 BMW 5 Series, i5 M model confirmed for October debut

BMW has announced some major moves for October, confirming the debut of its eighth-generation, 2024 5 Series sedan will be headlined by the release of a high-powered battery electric performance model from its M division, called the i5.

In much the same way BMW debuted its latest-generation 7 Series with an i7 flagship, BMW is planning on launching the eighth-gen 5 Series with an i5 flagship and a mix of new plug-in hybrids and the usual petrol and diesel suspects with some mild-hybrid tech.

The October launch will be followed by the release of BMW’s i5 Touring variant launch early next year, which will be BMW’s first battery-electric wagon model.

BMW hasn’t offered up any power output details, but has confirmed the i5 will gain the full M treatment, after its all-electric i4 M50 became the best-selling BMW M model around the globe last year. The i4 M50 features a 400kW/795Nm dual-motor powertrain. BMW chairman, Oliver Zipse, said:

“The all-electric BMW i4 M50 shows how BMW blends dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection. It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series sedan lineup.”

The company says to expect a more dynamic yet more comfortable sedan than ever before, sporting a new design and a heap of new tech including BMW’s curved display and updated 8.5 operating system.

Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if BMW trickles out some more information on its next-generation 5 Series and electric i5 ahead of the official launch in October.