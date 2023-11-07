MG Revives Entry-Level ZS EV Excite and Slashes Prices Across the Range for 2024

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

MG has announced a range of price cuts for the ZS EV battery-electric SUV lineup, with the company reviving its entry-level ZS variant while applying price cuts as significant as $6,000 for the flagship long range variant.

After announcing the entry-level ZS would be axed from the lineup earlier this year, MG has confirmed it will be back in the stables for 2024, confirming the MY24 ZS EV Excite will be priced from $40,990 before on-roads. Higher up the range, the ZS EV Essence is now $3000 cheaper than before with its new price tag of $43,990, while the range-topping Essence Long Range is now priced from $49,990 after MG slashed its price tag by a whopping $6,000.

The price cut comes as competition reaches a boiling point in the world of affordable battery-electric SUVs, with MG staring down the barrel of the BYD Atto 3 and Dolphin, as well as the GWM Ora.

An MG spokesperson here in Australia says the move to slash prices was made instead to “reduce costs wherever possible,” after the company worked with “SAIC, our suppliers, dealer network and freight partners.” “We are committed to helping more Australians to make the switch to EV sooner than later,” they added, stating that “whenever we are able to pass price reductions onto our customers, we will make sure we do.”

As a refresher, ZS EV lineup comes powered by a single electric motor pushing out 130kW of power and 280Nm of torque to the front wheels, with two battery packs on offer.

The base Excite and Essence pick up a 50.3kWh battery pack offering 320km of range on the WLTP test cycle, while the Excite Long Range is packaged with a 72kWh battery pack offering 440km of range per charge on the WLTP test cycle.

MG says that its adjusted pricing for the ZS EV lineup have already come into effect; prices can be found below.

ZS EV Excite: $40,990

ZS EV Essence: $43,990 (-$3,000)

ZS EV Essence Long Range: $49,990 (-$6,000)