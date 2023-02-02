2023 Subaru Outback XT turbo lands in Australia, launch imminent

The new Subaru Outback XT turbo has landed in Australia, with the official launch set to take place next week. It becomes the new flagship model series in the 2023 lineup.

We spotted these examples at a holding yard in Sydney today, featuring the interesting new 2.4-litre turbo-petrol flat-four engine. The new variant has been available for pre-order since September, and it has been scheduled to launch in “early 2023”.

This is the first time the XT badge has been applied to the popular crossover, and it’s the first time the Outback has been available with a turbo-petrol engine (in Australia). It essentially replaces the old 3.6R and previous 3.0R flat-six options.

Peak power is stamped at 183kW at 6000rpm, and peak torque is 350Nm between 2000-4800rpm. Keen Subaru fans will recognise this engine as the ‘FA24’ from the new WRX. However, it is retuned for the Outback and produces 19kW less power but with the same torque.

As expected, the XT features Subaru’s renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive system, after first going through a CVT automatic transmission. Despite featuring a CVT, which is not favoured among driving fans but is known for good efficiency, fuel consumption is about average – for a petrol AWD wagon with similar power.

The XT is stamped at 9.0L/100km, which is a fair hit up from the 2.5i’s 7.3L/100km rating. The last 3.6R that was available in Australia, back in 2020, was rated 9.9L/100km.

Subaru Australia is offering the XT in two trim levels, which both cap off the 2023 lineup. Punters can go for the Sport XT or the Touring XT. These two examples shown here are the Sport XT. They featurs black exterior trimmings and badges, unique 18-inch alloy wheels in black, and a special water-resistant seat upholstery.

As far as we understand, the official media launch program is taking place next week, with launch reviews likely to follow a week or so later. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Subaru Outback 2.5i: $42,690

2023 Subaru Outback Sport 2.5i: $47,190

2023 Subaru Outback Touring 2.5i: $50,990

2023 Subaru Outback Sport XT 2.4T: $52,190

2023 Subaru Outback Touring XT 2.4T: $55,990