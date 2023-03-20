Mazda CX-80 confirmed for Australia, CX-9 axed late 2023

Mazda Australia has confirmed it will be launching the all-new CX-80 Down Under. It will bump out the existing CX-9 large SUV.

Although the CX-80 is not set to become a direct replacement for the CX-9, it will essentially help fill the gap in the market when the CX-9 is dropped from Australian showrooms later this year.

The company is also launching the new CX-90 large SUV, which will be pitched as more of a high-end model, as well as the CX-60 (pictured above) which will sit somewhere above the CX-5 and CX-8. Both of these latter models are set to live on in Australia, at least into the near future.

So far not many details accompany the official announcement today by Mazda Australia. However, the local arm says the CX-80 will be offered with three rows of seats. Speaking about the new model, Vinesh Bhindi, Mazda Australia managing director, said:

“The first-ever Mazda CX-80 will play a key part in growing our premium product portfolio by distilling the exemplary qualities of the CX-60 and CX-90, while offering our customers an even broader choice of options, as we continue to expand, enrich and diversify the Mazda range.”

It will be based on the company’s new ‘Large Architecture’ and is likely to feature its new inline-six engines. In the CX-60 there are 3.3-litre turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel options, developing 209kW/450Nm and 187kW/550Nm, respectively. There’s also a 2.5 four-cylinder PHEV producing 241kW and 500Nm.

The new model is expected to be priced above the CX-60 and CX-8, which points to a price range between roughly $65,000-90,000. More details will be confirmed later this year.