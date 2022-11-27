2023 Range Rover Sport debuts in Australia during special event

The next-gen 2023 Range Rover Sport made its Australian debut during a special function in Sydney earlier this week, with media, clients and special guests treated to an artistic display complete with cinematic drama and live music.

Land Rover selected Carriageworks in Sydney as the location for the debut, which itself is described as an architectural feat. Guests were taken through a red-carpeted journey with floor-to-ceiling graphics and lighting in Icelandic spillway fashion.

Later during the event, the main room was turned into darkness, with LED lights spraying on the walls to depict water rushing down, like what was seen in the Range Rover Sport’s Spillway film. The stars of the show were then revealed in the form of various new Range Rover Sport vehicles for guests to engage with.

The new model was initially unveiled to the world in May this year, having been in the making for about nine years. It’s built on the company’s new MLA platform, like the new big daddy Range Rover, helping to boost everything from efficiency, handling dynamics and technology and safety.

Land Rover describes the new model as the “most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable” version yet. Buyers have the choice of extended-range hybrid-electric, mild-hybrid inline-six petrol and diesel, and a new range-topping V8 powertrain. A fully electric version will also be introduced in 2024.

Three main trim lines are being offered in Australia, from the SE, HSE and top Autobiography. A special First Edition is also being offered for its first year on the market. Speaking about the new model, managing director Penny Ferguson said:

“After much anticipation and excitement, it brings us great pleasure to present the first viewing in Australia of the latest evolution from the Range Rover Family, the Range Rover Sport. The Range Rover Sport sets new standards in luxury SUV with its peerless refinement, perfectly balanced performance, technology, and design. It is all about redefining sporting luxury.”

The 2023 Range Rover Sport is on sale in Australia now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs). Showroom arrival and deliveries are set to commence in mid-to-late December.

2023 Range Rover Sport SE D250: $139,160

2023 Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE D300: $151,026

2023 Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE D350: $168,638

2023 Range Rover Sport Dynamic HSE P510e: $198,097

2023 Range Rover Sport Autobiography D350: $191,141

2023 Range Rover Sport First Edition D350: $196,359