2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS ‘992’ debut confirmed for August 17

Porsche is gearing up to launch its mind-blowing new 911 GT3 RS in 992-generation form, with a debut confirmed for August 17.

Judging by the press image Porsche sent out (above), the new model is essentially a racing car. It looks like one and will no doubt go like one. Except, unlike a racing car this has a number plate on the front so it is legal to drive on the public roads.

Porsche confirms the new iteration will use a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine producing “approximately” 500PS, which translates to 368kW. Fans will be quick to point out that is actually less than the outgoing model’s 383kW tune.

However, the figure is only an approximate value but further besides Porsche says it is concentrating more on aerodynamics and handling for this generation. More specifically, Porsche’s director for the GT model line, Andreas Preuninger, explains:

The new RS will sit above the existing 992 GT3, which comes with a similar 4.0-litre flat-six developing 375kW and 470Nm. It’s able to rev to a 9000rpm redline, although peak power is achieved with 8400rpm.

As previewed by prototypes spotted testing on the Nurburgring, the new RS will indeed showcase an outrageous aero package. Check out the height of that rear wing, for example. It looks to be mounted in a swan-neck top-hanging design like the regular GT3 as well, helping to maximise the surface area of the important underside.

There’s also huge bonnet vents likely there to extract airflow that comes into the lower front end, essentially acting like a giant wing, while the rear guards appear to feature the ‘Turbo’ intakes.

All will be revealed on August 17 during a special online presentation, viewable at the newstv.porsche.com website.