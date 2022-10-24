2023 Isuzu MU-X update announced, on sale in Australia from December

Isuzu has given its MU-X family SUV an update for the 2023 model year, with a few styling tweaks and added equipment headlining the update for the range that kicks off from $48,900, before on-roads.

The revised lineup comes after Isuzu introduced its second-generation MU-X to Australian buyers mid last year and follows a similar MY23 update for the D-Max, with Isuzu opting for dark trim elements in favour of chrome highlights for the MU-X.

That means that there’s a dark front grille treatment that also wraps around the LED headlights and fog lights with magnetite segments, while the taillights have also received the dark styling treatment.

The entry-level MU-X LS-M gains a set of new 17-inch alloy wheels and LED rear combination lights, while the mid-range LS-U picks up a hands-free tailgate, tyre pressure monitoring system and magnetite highlights that make their way into the cabin’s dashboard and doors. The range-topping LS-T gains all of the above, as well as a set of 20-inch alloys.

Isuzu has updated the safety software for all MU-X family members, with an automatic function for disabling the blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alerts while towing.

The standard safety suite for the MU-X includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, rear cross-traffic alerts, trailer sway control, forward collision warnings with AEB turn assist, lane keep assist, and eight airbags around the cabin.

The range remains powered by Isuzu’s 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder pushing out 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, with the platform accommodating both 4×2 and 4×4 systems.

The MU-X retains its 3500kg braked towing capacity, while ground clearance starts at 230mm for the base model, increasing to 235mm in the LS-U.

The company says that its updated MU-X range will be making its way into dealerships from December 1, with pricing remaining the same as the previous model year. See below for the RRP (excluding on-road costs):

MU-X LS-M 4×2 – $48,900

MU-X LS-U 4×2 – $55,400

MU-X LS-T 4×2 – $61,400

MU-X LS-M 4×4 – $54,900

MU-X LS-U 4×4 – $61,400

MU-X LS-T 4×4 – $67,400 ($65,990 special drive-away price)