2022 992 Porsche 911 GTS unveiled, now on sale in Australia

Porsche has unveiled the new GTS variant of the 992 series 911, bringing more power, unique interior and exterior highlights, and suspension and braking upgrades.

The enhanced powertrain adds 22kW over the predecessor, as well as 22Nm more torque from its 3.0-litre twin-turbo flax-six. This means the total output is rated at 353kW and 570Nm, which Porsche says is enough to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds (in Carrera 4 GTS form with the PDK auto).

Power is thrown to the ground via a seven-speed manual transmission in the rear-wheel drive 911 GTS Coupe, while the rest of the range makes use of Porsche’s PDK eight-speed dual-clutch unit.

The GTS range sees the majority of its suspension components borrowed from the 911 Turbo, and comes packed with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system with adaptive dampers. The same applies to the braking system, which uses the Turbo’s anchors that stop the 20-inch front and 21-inch rear centre-lock alloys.

Around the familiar bodywork, there is a new range of darkened exterior contrasts to distinguish the GTS from other variants, as well as dark finishes for the engine louvres, centre-lock wheels and spoiler lip. All GTS models come with the Sport Design package as well, which includes special front, rear and side sills, as well as headlight surrounds for the LED headlights, and unique taillights.

In Australia, standard equipment includes metallic paint, front and rear ParkAssist, heated seats and steering wheel, folding mirrors, Power Steering Plus, a BOSE surround sound system, digital radio, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as standard.

The GTS interior package adds carmine red or crayon stitching for the seats, GTS embroidery around the cabin, a Sport Chrono clock, and matt carbon inserts.

As per usual with Porsche, there are a range of optional packages on offer, including the Lightweight Design pack that adds rear-axle steering, carbon fibre bucket seats, lightweight glass windows, and the removal of the rear seats.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS range is now available for pre-orders, with the first deliveries slated for early 2022.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS coupe: $314,800

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS cabriolet: $347,700

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS coupe: $334,000

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS cabriolet: $366,900

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: $366,900