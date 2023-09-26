Car News Hatchback news Mazda Sedan news

2023 Mazda2 Prices and Specs Confirmed, Now on Sale

Alexi Falson

Mazda has confirmed prices and specifications for the full 2023 Mazda2 hatch and sedan range, which is now available at dealerships from $22,410 before on-road costs.

Mazda first took the wraps off its mid-cycle refresh for the third-generation (DJ) Mazda 2 earlier this year highlighting the equipment and styling upgrades, though has been forced to rise prices by $120 in light of rising production and logistics costs.

The major highlights included some mild styling tweaks to the front grille, a revised front bumper, asymmetrical highlight for the front and rear bumper and a shark fin antenna.

There’s also two new paint colours, Aero Grey and Airstream Blue, a set of new 16-inch alloys for the range-topping Mazda2 GT, and a new carbon-fibre inspired roof design for the Pure SP.

Inside the cabin, there’s a new set of seats, a decorative dash panel, a wireless Apple CarPlay upgrade with wired Android Auto and a six-speaker sound system.

Power for the Mazda2 range remains supplied by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol that produces 82kW of power and 144Nm of torque, though it’s a more efficient unit, rated at 5.0L/100km in the automatic and 5.4L/100km in the manual.

The entry-level Mazda2 Pure comes riding on 15-inch alloys and picks up LED headlights, cloth upholstery with a leather gear lever and steering wheel, keyless start, cruise control and a 7.0-inch infotainment display.

Upgrade to the Mazda 2 Evolve and you’ll pick up a set of black 16-inch alloys chrome exhaust tips, black mirrors, the shark-fin antenna and the carbon-inspired roof finish.

Move up to the Mazda 2 Evolve and you’ll pick up the mesh front grille design, LED daytime running lamps, climate control, a head-up display and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, while the range-topping GT picks up keyless entry, leather/suede upholstery, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera.

Standard safety kit for the entirety of the Mazda 2 range includes forward and reverse AEB, rear-cross traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring, a rear-view camera with parking sensors and lane-keep assist.

Prices for the 2024 Mazda 2 range can be found below; prices do not include on road costs.

  • Mazda 2 G15 Pure hatch (manual) $22,410
  • Mazda 2 G15 Pure hatch (automatic) $24,410
  • Mazda 2 G15 Pure sedan (automatic) $24,410
  • Mazda 2 G15 Pure SP hatch (automatic) $25,210
  • Mazda 2 G15 Evolve hatch (automatic) $25,910
  • Mazda 2 G15 GT hatch (automatic) $27,610
  • Mazda 2 G15 GT sedan (automatic) $27,610

