Red Bull Secures Second Consecutive F1 Championship with Verstappen Dominant at Suzuka

The team at Oracle Red Bull Racing must be nursing a severe hangover after it secured its second consecutive Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship thanks to yet another dominant race weekend from Max Verstappen at the Japanese Grand Prix.

In spite of there being six race weekends left in the 2023 season, Red Bull was able to cement its title win with the help of Max Verstappen whom, amongst a long list of accomplishments this season, has racked-up ten straight wins.

All up, Red Bull has taken out the top spot at all but one Grand Prix in the 2023 season, with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez winning all but the Singapore Grand Prix weekend; a streak that was spoiled by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

As it stands, Red Bull commands a 318 point lead in the Constructors’ Championship over its nearest rival, Mercedes-AMG, having scored 623 points over the Silver Arrows’ 305 points.

Ferrari trails Mercedes with 285 points, followed by Aston Martin with 221 points, McLaren with 172 points.

The accomplishment came as a special moment for long-standing team partner and engine supplier, Honda, with the title secured at Honda’s test track at Suzuka.

“I would like to congratulate Oracle Red Bull Racing on winning back-to-back Constructors’ Championships,” says Honda’s Global Chief, Toshihiro Mibe, adding that “we are very happy to see the team clinch the title at the Suzuka Circuit, Honda’s home track.”

“As a team partner, Honda will keep providing our fullest support for the remaining six races of this season, as well as the 2024 and 2025 seasons,” he added.