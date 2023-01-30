2023 Mazda2 facelift revealed, on sale in Australia from June

Mazda has taken the wraps off its mid-cycle facelift for its 2023 Mazda2 small hatch and sedan, with the refreshed lineup set to hit the dealer floor in Australia in July.

Mazda is yet to reveal any pricing or specifications for the updated Mazda2 lineup; however, it has shown off the updated styling package and teased some equipment upgrades ahead of its mid-year arrival.

Headlining the update is a revised front grille finished in your choice of a body colour or black paired with a redesigned front bumper and an asymmetrical highlight for the front grille and rear bumper, and a shark fin antenna. Hatchback variants, as well as the range-topping GT sedan also receive a refreshed rear bumper design.

Inside, the entry-level Pure gains highlights for the dash that are colour-coordinated with the exterior finish, with the Pure SP receiving a black headliner, while the Evolve picks up red interior highlights.

The range-topping GT variant picks up a set of partial-leather seats accompanied by a red and black dashboard design, dual exhausts and a new set of aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Mazda has also updated the Mazda2’s colour pallet, with Aero Grey and Airstream Blue metallic joining the range of seven existing colour finishes.

Prices and specification details for the 2023 Mazda2 lineup in Australia will be offered up ahead of sales commencing in June, with the first deliveries scheduled for July.