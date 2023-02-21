2023 Mazda CX-8 update on sale in Australia in March, adds GT SP variant

Mazda says that its updated 2023 CX-8 range is arriving in Australia in March, with the range priced from $42,060 for the entry-level Sport and stretching out to $71,410 for the range-topping Asaki LE (MLP).

Headlining the moderate list of changes for the latest model year, the CX-8 range has picked up some styling tweaks inspired by the CX-5’s makeover last year, added entertainment equipment and price hikes upwards of $1400, depending on the variant.

The styling upgrades include a revised front grille design, a new bumper, and a set of adaptive LED headlights as standard across the range. The Touring SP has been thrown out in favour of a Touring Active variant, with the GT making way for the GT SP.

In terms of features, the entry-level CX-8 Sport has been updated with a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. That builds atop the 17-inch alloys, automatic LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera with rear parking sensors, tri-zone climate control, six-speaker sound system and safety equipment suite.

Stepping up to the CX-8 Touring variant adds LED fog lights, leather upholstery, front parking sensors, keyless entry, heated power-adjustable front seats and second-row USB ports. The CX-8 Touring Active variant picks up a set of 19-inch black alloys and black mirror caps, adaptive LED headlights, heated rear seats and a mix of cloth and ‘Maztex’ faux-leather seat upholstery.

Buyers opting for the CX-8 GT SP pick up a set of 19-inch alloys, a gloss black grille and mirrors, adaptive LED headlights, a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, LED ambient lighting and an upgraded 10-speaker BOSE sound system.

Stepping up to the high-spec CX-8 Asaki adds a set of unique 19-inch alloys, black Nappa leather upholstery, bespoke front grille design, ventilated seats with a heated steering wheel, surround-view camera, silver interior highlights and a frameless rear-view mirror.

Finally, Mazda’s flagship CX-8, the Asaki LE picks up a set of heated and ventilated second row captain’s chairs with inbuilt USB ports, and a choice of black or white Nappa leather upholstery replacing the previous choice of brown and white.

Power for the CX-8 range remains supplied by a choice of Mazda’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol pushing out 140kW/252Nm with a front-wheel drive layout, or a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel kicking out 140kW/450Nm sent to all fours. Both variants use a six-speed automatic transmission.

A full breakdown of the 2023 Mazda CX-8’s prices can be found below (excluding on-road costs), with the updated range headed to Mazda’s dealerships in March.