Hyundai Palisade scores 4-star ANCAP safety rating (video)

Shortly after confirming specs for its MY23 Palisade lineup, Hyundai has received a four-star ANCAP rating for the outgoing family cruise-liner after assessors said the large SUV fell short in two key areas.

ANCAP’s official scorecard for the Palisade rated its adult occupant protection and child occupant protection at 79 per cent and 88 per cent respectively, while its vulnerable road user and safety assist scores were rated at 63 per cent each.

ANCAP says that vehicles tested need to score higher than 80 per cent for adult occupant protection and safety assist technologies in order to receive a five-star rating.

The safety assessment body pointed out that the Palisade is the only member of the top-selling large SUV segment under $70,000 not to hold a five-star safety rating.

ANCAP criticised Hyundai’s autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assistance systems for their “lack of sophistication” compared to its major rivals, while adding that multi-collision braking was noticeably absent (it is being introduced on the facelift coming in August). ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The Hyundai Palisade fell short in two of the four key areas of assessment which unfortunately has seen it unable to meet the top level of safety that families and fleets have come to expect.”

Any safety-related inclusions with the updated Palisade lineup will be assessed by ANCAP in the near future in the hope of improving its overall safety score. Hoorweg said:

“ANCAP’s role is to provide clear, reliable and independent consumer information for the broadest possible range of popular- selling models, and this rating and timing of the upcoming model update presents an opportunity for Hyundai to factor in the necessary safety-related upgrades to elevate the Palisade to five stars.”

The rating applies to all diesel Palisade LX2 models sold here in Australia and New Zealand from November, 2020.