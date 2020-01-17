Video: 2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition – Detailed review (POV)

January 17, 2020
Cool Videos Feed, Nissan, PD POV videos, Turbo, Videos

The Nissan GT-R celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and to mark the occasion Nissan launched a special 50th Anniversary Edition to coincide with the MY2020 update. And here it is.

Nissan says the 2020 model received the biggest refresh for the GT-R since the 2017 model. Various elements under the skin have been revised, including the brakes, the turbochargers, the transmission calibration, and the suspension.

There’s also a new titanium exhaust which helps give the GT-R a more appealing soundtrack, and, as you may have noticed, there are some new exterior colour options. This example here is painted in Bayside Blue, which is inspired by Wangan Blue which featured on the R34 GT-R.

No major changes are made under the bonnet, aside from the turbos. The engine remains a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6, producing 419kW and 632Nm, as before. However, thanks to the new turbochargers and recalibrated transmission, the low-end response is improved.

How does it all go? We will be putting together a full written review soon (and 0-100km/h video), but before we do, we thought we give it the once over in one of our POV-style detailed review videos for you. Check it out below.

Tags

Related Articles

2020 Nissan GT-R debuts with 50th Anniversary Edition2020 Nissan GT-R debuts with 50th Anniversary Edition April 17, 2019
2020 Nissan GT-R now on sale in Australia, with 50th Anniversary edition2020 Nissan GT-R now on sale in Australia, with 50th Anniversary edition August 23, 2019
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition revealed2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition revealed April 16, 2019
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary edition now on sale in Australia2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary edition now on sale in Australia August 23, 2019

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car





Stay In Touch

© 2019 PerformanceDrive