Jaguar Farewells Internal Combustion with Final Petrol Sports Car, the F-Type ZP Edition

Jaguar has revealed its last-ever petrol-powered sports car, the F-Type ZP Edition as the company prepares its farewell to the internal combustion engine and move to an electrified future.

Limited to just 150 units in total, the F-Type ZP Edition has been inspired by two iconic E-Type racers from the ‘60s, with power supplied by a loud and proud supercharged V8 to appease Jag enthusiasts before the company’s silent future arrives.

The F-Type ZP Edition comes powered by the company’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 with the higher tune, with power figures standing at 423kW and 700Nm of torque; the same unit you’ll find powering the F-Type R-Dynamic range.

Power is thrown to all four wheels via an eight-speed transmission, with Jaguar confirming the same 3.7 second 0-100km/h for its farewell to the petrol engine, and the same limited 300km/h top speed.

Special touches for the F-Type ZP Edition include bespoke paint finishes not available on the standard F-Type, paired with curated interior finishes, hand-painted race-style roundels on the door surrounds and a one-of-150 build plaque.

Jaguar’s farewell to the internal combustion engine doesn’t come cheap, with prices standing at $373,547 plus on-road costs.

Australian deliveries will be limited to just 12 examples of the Coupe finished in Oulton Blue and another dozen finished in Crystal Grey; two shades exclusive to the petrol-powered send-off.

As we’ve reported, Jaguar plans to become an all-electric brand by 2025, while the larger Jaguar Land Rover group lineup will be entirely by electricity by 2030.

Since the initial announcement, JLR has announced investments totalling AUD $28 billion into next-gen electric vehicle platforms, powertrains and manufacturing capacities.

The company also confirmed that an all-electric GT car will be hitting the market in 2024, followed shortly after by an electric take on the iconic Land Rover Range Rover based on the MLA platform. “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transition in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance,” says Managing Director, Rawdon Glover.

“F-Fype has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-Type did five decades before it.”

“The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collectors’ editions,” he added.