2023 Honda Civic Type R engine specs confirmed; 235kW & 420Nm

Honda has confirmed details and specs for the all-new 2023 Civic Type R for the first time, ahead of market entry in Australia next year.

The new Civic Type R comes in as not only the most powerful iteration yet, but also the most powerful Type R ever. Its ‘K20C1’ 2.0-litre turbo VTEC four-cylinder engine develops a cracking 235kW and 420Nm, making it the most powerful front-wheel drive hot hatch on the market. It’s no wonder, really, as pre-production models have already set lap records, including at Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

Honda says the predecessor was already a leader in ride and handling – and we tend to agree – but for the new model Honda says it made further improvements with extensive testing in Europe, Japan, and North America.

Compared with the outgoing model, the engine breathes through a larger opening in the front grille, and there’s a larger radiator and fan, along with an active exhaust system that opens a valve at higher revs. There’s also a lighter flywheel, revised rev-matching function, and optimised gear shift action. A redesigned turbocharger is also introduced.

Helping with handling, the 2023 Civic Type R rides on 19-inch matt black alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, which are wider than before. They now measure a whopping 265/30, according to the official image below. The dual-axis front strut suspension and multi-link rear have been retuned, improving straight-line stability and steering feel.

As we’ve already seen during the initial reveal, the new model takes on a sleeker and more rounded design theme. It’s not as edgy and angular as before, which is probably going to appeal to more of the market. Honda says the front end is completely unique to the Type R, with a low and wide front bumper bar, while the rear houses the trademark triple exhaust stack.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be produced at the Yorii plant in Japan, however, the engine is manufactured in Ohio, USA. Honda Australia says it will announce local details closer to its local launch in “early 2023”.