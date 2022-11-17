Ford Australia announces Flexible Rack System (FRS) for 2023 Ranger

Ford is offering a new Flexible Rack System for the next-gen 2023 Ranger ute, making it easier for owners to carry long items safely on the roof and over the load box.

Officially called the Flexible Rack System (FRS), it incorporates a Sliding Load Rack and Folding Roof Rack. The patent-pending design can be operated by one person, Ford says. The sliding rack clamps on the top of the load box sidewalls in a C-shaped channel, and can be locked in five different positions.

The Folding Roof Rack then uses crossbars that can be adjusted in two positions, and even fold away into the roof rails when not in use. Combined, the system makes it easy to carry equipment such as a ladder or canoe on the roof. The entire system can also slide forward right up against the cabin, pretty much like a sports bar.

Ford says it developed the system to no only look the part, but also to withstand various loads. It features four roller bearings angled at 37 degrees, retractable stabilisers, and robust locks to prevent it from moving.

The static load limit is 250kg, while the rolling load limit is 80kg, on and off road. Ford says it put in extensive testing to develop the system. Nik Tibhuvan, senior engineer at Ford Special Vehicle Engineering, said:

“Part of our durability test involves our infamous Silver Creek Road test track which is so torturous we use autonomous driving robots to complete this phase of the testing. The FRS was tested at full load and completed 77 runs on the track, passing with flying colours. It completed 400 runs with no load.”

Ford says it also conducted over 3500 test cycles with the system covered in dirt. It says this replicated around 10 years of use in the real-world. Special drainage holes allow for easy cleaning with a normal hose.

The Flexible Rack System will be available on “select Ranger” models in 2023, although specific variants and body styles, and prices, are yet to be confirmed.