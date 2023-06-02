Car News Great Wall GWM SUV

GWM adds petrol Tank 300 to the range, priced from $46,990

Alexi Falson

GWM has confirmed that the hybrid Tank 300 range will be beefed-up with a pair of more affordable petrol-powered siblings, prices for which start at $46,990 drive-away.

The new entry points into the Tank 300 range come powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot producing 162kW and 380Nm, which is sent through an eight-speed automatic and a part-time 4WD system.

That puts it significantly down from the 224kW/640Nm outputs of the 2.0-litre hybrid, while braked towing capacity figures remain unchanged at 2500kg.

Fuel economy figures for the petrol-powered Tank 300 stand at 10.7L/100km, which is a small increase over the hybrid’s 10.3L/100km. Both of which are hardly impressive figures for its class.

The Tank 300 petrol range comes in two forms, with the entry-level Tank 300 Lux riding on 17-inch alloys, and features LED head and taillights, a locking rear differential, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails and side steps.

Technology for the Tank 300 Lux comes in the form of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the Tank 300 Ultra adds 18-inch alloys, a locking front differential, Nappa leather upholstery with heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and upgraded sound system.

The Tank 300 range receives GWM’s seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty with five years of roadside assist and capped-price servicing. See below for the starting prices:

2023 GWM Tank 300 Lux petrol: $46,990 (drive-away)
2023 GWM Tank 300 Ultra petrol: $50,9990 (drive-away)

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

