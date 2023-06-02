GWM adds petrol Tank 300 to the range, priced from $46,990

GWM has confirmed that the hybrid Tank 300 range will be beefed-up with a pair of more affordable petrol-powered siblings, prices for which start at $46,990 drive-away.

The new entry points into the Tank 300 range come powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot producing 162kW and 380Nm, which is sent through an eight-speed automatic and a part-time 4WD system.

That puts it significantly down from the 224kW/640Nm outputs of the 2.0-litre hybrid, while braked towing capacity figures remain unchanged at 2500kg.

Fuel economy figures for the petrol-powered Tank 300 stand at 10.7L/100km, which is a small increase over the hybrid’s 10.3L/100km. Both of which are hardly impressive figures for its class.

The Tank 300 petrol range comes in two forms, with the entry-level Tank 300 Lux riding on 17-inch alloys, and features LED head and taillights, a locking rear differential, adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails and side steps.

Technology for the Tank 300 Lux comes in the form of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker sound system.

Stepping up to the Tank 300 Ultra adds 18-inch alloys, a locking front differential, Nappa leather upholstery with heated and ventilated seats, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and upgraded sound system.

The Tank 300 range receives GWM’s seven-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty with five years of roadside assist and capped-price servicing. See below for the starting prices:

2023 GWM Tank 300 Lux petrol: $46,990 (drive-away)

2023 GWM Tank 300 Ultra petrol: $50,9990 (drive-away)