Lexus Rolls Out Connected Services Across Full Aussie Range

Lexus says that all members of its vehicle range here in Australia have now been fitted with its latest generation Connected Services system.

Launched back in 2020, Lexus’ connected services system was first bundled in with the IS sedan and has steadily been added across its range over time, culminating with every Lexus picking up the system that combines safety tech like SOS calls, stolen vehicle tracking and vehicle health checks.

The most recent update of the latest LC Coupe and Convertible was the final member of the Lexus family to pick up the connected services system, which also enables over-the-air software updates that can add certain vehicle features into the future.

Lexus packages new vehicles sold here in Australia with a three-year subscription to the Connected Services system, after which a yearly subscription fee will apply to all but the MY21 IS and the MY22 LS & ES. “To put it simply, we are committed to enriching the lives of Lexus customers throughout their ownership journey,” says Lexus Australia’s Chief, John Pappas.

“Whether it’s peace of mind with safety and vehicle security with Lexus Connected Services, personal touches such as collecting their Lexus for service, to exclusive offers and events delivered through our Lexus encore owner benefits program.”

“This is what Lexus means by making luxury personal,” he added.