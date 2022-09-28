2023 BMW Z4 facelift revealed; mild design tweaks, new colours

BMW has given its Z4 roadster a number of updates for the 2023 model year, with some styling tweaks and added equipment making up the majority of the changes.

From the front, you’ll see the 2023 Z4 has gained a slightly more muscular design, with BMW’s trademark kidney grille given more of a hexagonal mesh finish alongside a set of redesigned intakes below the LED headlights.

There’s also a set of new designs for the 18-inch standard and optional 19-inch alloy wheels, and a trio of new colours in the form of Thundernight purple, Portimao blue and Skyscraper blue, with the added option of black contrasts for the headlights.

The 18-inch rims come wrapped in 225/45 front and 255/40 tyres at the rear, while the 19-inch rims gain 255/35 front and 275/35 tyres at the rear.

BMW is now fitting European Z4s with the M Sport package as standard, which all Australian models have featured as standard since the introduction of the third-generation Z4 back in 2019.

European Z4s remain powered by the existing engine lineup, including a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder producing 145kW/320Nm in the case of the sDrive20i, and 190kW and 400Nm for the sDrive30i.

The range-topping Z4 M40i retains its 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder unit producing 285kW of power and 500Nm of torque. Across 0-100km/h the sDrive20i takes a claimed 6.6 seconds (auto), the 30i takes 5.4 seconds, with the M40i requiring 4.5 seconds.

All except the 20i come with an auto as standard, with both a manual and auto for the 20i. There are, however, whispers that BMW might be looking to add a manual transmission to the flagship M40i for the upcoming model year. That makes sense given the GR Supra recently received a manual option (based on the same platform).

Inside, the Z4’s interior remains unchanged from the previous model year, although there’s some added equipment in the form of heated seats, a wind deflector, park distance control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror as standard.

There’s no word just yet on a timeline for Australian deliveries, however, BMW says the updated Z4 will hit European dealerships in November, meaning that an early 2023 Australian arrival seems likely.