2023 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe debuts, on sale in Australia

Interested in the latest BMW M3 but prefer the 4 Series Gran Coupe shape? Alpina has a solution for you, this week unveiling its new B4 Gran Coupe.

As you may know, Alpina is a tuning house but also a manufacturer of BMW-based vehicles. In fact, BMW recently set out to acquire the rights to the Alpina brand. The company has never really been about absolute track performance, but more about majestic power and speed, without compromising comfort.

And so the new B4 Gran Coupe is not technically a rival to the M3 or M4. But, it is in terms of some of the numbers. The new model is based on the M440i but features a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine, using mono-scroll turbochargers and the latest exhaust gas treatment technology.

Flat out, the unit produces a smooth yet catapulting 364kW of power and an impressive 730Nm of torque (more than the M3/M4 Competition’s 650Nm output). This is sent through a ZF-based eight-speed automatic transmission and into an all-wheel drive system. Acceleration across 0-100km/h is claimed in just 3.7 seconds, while the top speed is 301km/h. Meanwhile, fuel consumption is rated at a decent 10.1L/100km (WLTP), or 9.8L/100km under NEDC.

Alpina engineers have introduced a bespoke suspension package for the B4, with optimisations made for rigidity and weight, and a range of bushings and mounts have been upgraded over the BMW 4 Series platform. Unlike the BMW donor car, the B4 offers not just a Sport+ driving mode but also a Comfort+ mode for absolute relaxation.

With a huge potential for speed the B4 does feature a custom braking package. At the front are four-piston calipers with 395mm discs, and 345mm discs at the back with floating calipers. Buyers can also option up to cross-drilled discs made from lightweight composite.

As usual, Alpine has applied a subtle styling upgrade to the bodywork, with lower skirting to optimise aerodynamics, while fitting its famous 20-inch forged alloy wheels in traditional 20-spoke design. They weigh just 12kg.

Lastly, the interior is overhauled to enhance luxury and comfort. Passengers are treated to Alpina seats wrapped in Lavalina leather which is renowned for its “supple softness” and “temperature-balancing” properties. There’s also unique treatment for the digital gauge cluster, console and steering wheel.

Alpina vehicles are available in Australia and in this case it looks like the B4 Gran Coupe is priced from $161,900 (excluding on-road costs), according to the company’s online configurator. It’s likely to land here later this year.