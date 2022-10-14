Fully electric Jeep Avenger to make public debut at 2022 Paris Motor Show

Jeep has confirmed that it will be bringing a lineup of exclusively battery-electric vehicles to the upcoming Paris Motor Show, headlined by the public unveiling of Jeep’s first-ever EV, the Avenger.

We first reported on the Avenger back in March when Jeep unveiled its first dedicated battery-electric vehicle, but few – if any – details were offered up. Fast-forward six months and Jeep gave us a look at its electrification strategy, which outlined four new Jeep EVs set to hit the road before 2025, the first of which will be the Avenger.

Once again, Jeep remains pretty tight-lipped as to details of the Avenger and is keen to keep us on our toes until the Paris Motor Show. But, the company has said that it is eyeing off a range figure of at least 400km while offering “impressive” ground clearance and off-road chops.

The company has confirmed a 2023 launch for the Avenger in Europe, but is yet to confirm if, and/or when we’ll see the Avenger here in Australia. Jeep anticipates that by 2030, half of its overall sales will come in the form of a battery-electric vehicle, while 100 per cent of its European sales will be an EV by the same point in time. Christian Meunier, Jeep’s CEO, said:

"The new Jeep Avenger spearheads the introduction of a portfolio of all-new Jeep BEVs in Europe. It offers Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the market and during its introduction at the Paris Motor Show, we'll showcase why it is a great all-electric Jeep brand alternative to current players in the segment. The Avenger is a milestone for our growth plans in key European markets such as France, an on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world."

Most of the specs and key details are expected to be uncovered during the official reveal in Paris. The show, called Mondial de L’Automobile 2022, starts on October 17.