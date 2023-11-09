Maserati Launches Blacked-Out MC20 Notte Edition, Limited to 50 Units Globally

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Maserati has taken the wraps off its first limited-edition take on the MC20 coupe, known as the MC20 Notte Edition, which is designed to celebrate the company’s return to the world of racing.

Maserati says that the design inspiration for the Notte Edition came after the Maserati Fuoriserie team teamed up with former GT1 world championship winner, Andrea Bertolini, to design the MC20 Notte’s bodywork. It comes as Maserati primes its GT2 racer for a European GT Series debut in 2024 and its entry into the Formula E series at the start of the 2023 season.

The MC20 Notte is the first of what we assume will become a steady trickle of limited-edition takes on the MC20 Coupe and its convertible MC20 Cielo sibling as the company sinks its teeth deeper into the world of competitive motorsport.

The styling package features a transition from a glossy black to more of a magnetic matte ‘nero essenza’ finish, which are paired with silver and matte white gold contrasts in a nod to its racing past. The MC20 Notte comes riding on a set of 20-inch matte black ‘birdcage’ wheels that feature some more white golden accents and yep, you guessed it, a black finish for the brake calipers.

Inside, there’s a sportier steering wheel upholstered with Alcantara and some carbon fibre highlights thrown in for good measure, as well as a metallic build plaque displaying its ‘one of 50’ exclusivity.

Maserati didn’t specify any powertrain details in its release, meaning it’s fair to assume that the MC20 Notte Edition comes powered by the stock V6 Nettuno unit you’ll find behind the driver’s seat. That means the MC20 Notte likely picks up a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 pushing out 470kW of power and 730Nm of torque that powers the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

That power translates to a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds for the coupe, while the Cielo is rated at 3.0 seconds flat, with top speeds standing at 325km/h and 320km/h, respectively. “Fuoriserie means custom-built in Italian, and our Trident’s customisation program is conceived to create one-of-a-kind rolling sculptures for our clients,” says Maserati’s Head of Design, Kalus Busse.

“MC20 Notte celebrates the thrill of racing and allure of the night combining supreme performance and Italian elegance with a touch of mystery of the nocturnal world,” he added.

“It is the first Fuoriserie limited edition of the MC20 and it is dedicated to super sportscar collectors and track enthusiasts,” Busse concluded.