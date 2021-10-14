2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon confirmed for Australia

Exciting times ahead for Subaru fans in Australia, as the local arm has just confirmed it will be introducing the all-new 2022 WRX Sportswagon next year.

Described, by Subaru, as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”, the new model pretty much replaces the Levorg and will join the new WRX sedan. As such, it rides on the Subaru Global Platform which debuted back in 2016. With that, there’s big improvements in chassis rigidity, safety, and overall technology.

Power comes from a 2.4-litre turbo flat-four engine, like in the new WRX, with outputs set to be around 202kW and 350Nm. Final Australian specs are yet to be confirmed. At those ratings, that makes it just 5kW more powerful than the outgoing Levorg 2.0T and WRX, with the same torque.

While the sedan will be offered with a six-speed manual, the WRX Sportswagon in Australia will come with a CVT auto only. Subaru is disguising this unit as an “eight-speed Performance Transmission”. Of course, engine grunt is sent through an all-wheel drive system. Speaking about the news, Blair Read, general manager of Subaru Australia, said:

Inside, passengers are treated to Subaru’s latest 11.6-inch touch-screen display, with front runners cradled in sports seats. There’s also a drive mode select system for the driver, and EyeSight driver assist safety tech. Other highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights.

Further specs and features will be announced closer to launch, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.