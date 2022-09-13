Jeep Avenger, Recon, Wagoneer S fully electric SUVs revealed

Jeep has given us the first glimpse at its electrification strategy as the industry icon moves toward zero-emissions vehicles, confirming that four new EVs will hit the road by 2025 as it hopes to blaze the trail for electric SUVs.

The company took the wraps off a key chapter in its electrified transition with the unveiling of its its fully-electric Avenger SUV ahead of an official Paris Motor Show debut next month. Although, we first caught onto Jeep’s plans back in March.

Jeep is eyeing off a 400km range figure for the Avenger SUV, as well as some genuine off-road pedigree with “impressive” ground clearance, brake-over and approach angles for the segment. Jeep says the Avenger will hit European showrooms in the early stages of next year, and hasn’t yet confirmed if Australia will take deliveries.

Jeep has also given us a sneak peek at the upcoming battery-electric Recon and Wagoneer S EVs. We don’t know too many details of the Recon just yet, although Jeep is teasing a new traction management system, electronically-locking axles, off-road tyres and tow hooks, showing it won’t be afraid to get its hands dirty. The Recon will be open to pre-orders next year and is set to go into production in 2024, with North America to be the first market. Jeep says it will be “sold in major markets around the world”.

As for the all-electric Wagoneer, the company says that its all-electric family-mover will come packing a targeted range of 640km per charge, with a dual electric motor setup pushing out a claimed 441kW, translating to a 0-97km/h (0-60mph) sprint in 3.5 seconds.

Like the Recon, Jeep says the all-electric Wagoneer S will enter production sometime in 2024, with the first deliveries taking place in America. So far, Jeep has confirmed that Europe will receive the Wagoneer S but is yet to confirm its arrival in Australia.

All up, Jeep is hoping that by 2030 half of its overall sales will come in the form of a fully-electric vehicle in the US, while 100 per cent of European sales are expected to be in the form of a battery electric vehicle. Jeep’s CEO, Christian Meunier, said:

“Driven by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand the world. This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect.”